Prakash wins Rapid Chess title

[Source: Fiji Chess/ Facebook]

Former Chess Olympiad rep Prashil Prakash has claimed the 2024 Vodafone Fiji Rapid Chess tournament title after an unbeaten run in Lautoka yesterday.

Prakash completed the tournament with a score of six out of seven, that included draws with Peter Ricardo of Swami Vivekananda College and William Bennion.

Fiji Chess general secretary Goru Arvind says Prakash is one of the strongest chess players from the Western Division, and represented Fiji at the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India two years ago.

Arvind says the tournament was filled with primary and school competitors from the West and it was great to see new chess players in every local tournament.

Dudley Intermediate School’s Latileta Masau claimed the women’s division title with a score of four out of seven.

The Under-14 division was won by Abhiru Herath of Mahatma Ghandi Memorial Primary School.

Arvind says players will now look forward to the Vodafone Fiji tournament in Suva in two weeks’ time.