Power calls for support in women's and girls’ sport

USAID Administrator Samantha Power [left] after training with the Lillians Amazons Power team in Nadi.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power is confident women and girls will be stronger if guided and given the right support.

These were her sentiments after training with the Lillians Amazons Power team in Nadi.

Power says empowering women and girls in sports is important as it elevates them across the Pacific community.

“And to send the message you’ve heard me share today which is when we unleash women and girls, give them mentors like they have here today and the ones they play elsewhere, they will be off to the races. It is just the job of the government, of families, teachers, coaches, and development partners to support their journey.”

Power says she is aware of the importance of rugby in the country and was glad to take part in the training yesterday afternoon.

Power adds participating in the rugby training yesterday with Lillian Amazon is her way of showing respect to the sport and also the country.

She says it is really important to understand the interests of people you are engaging with and what is significant to them.