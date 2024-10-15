Police thanks sponsors for continuous support

The Fiji Police Force has joined hands with Shop N Save to help with their preparations for the upcoming Sukuna Bowl competition next month.

This will be the third year Shop N Save will be sponsoring the force, and Fiji Police Rugby president and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa is thankful to the organization for their continuous support over the years.

He says it is through the support of their sponsors are they able to fully prepare for the tournament, where they are looking to defend their title as holders of the Sukuna Bowl.

“The Sukuna Bowl Men’s Rugby team is underway. We are not underestimating our opponent. We know they are going to prepare well, and this is one of the event that normally both forces looks forward to.”



Mesake Waqa

In last year’s competition, the Fiji Police Force managed to hold off Army to a 11-all draw, but was awarded the win for being the first team to score points in the match.

The team is looking in shape after winning the Escott Shield over the weekend, featuring

The Sukuna Bowl is set for November 8.