Police issue safety advisory ahead of finals

Source: Fiji Police Force

The Fiji Police Force has assured the public of heightened security ahead of today’s Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve finals at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Acting Director Operations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce, says all operational plans have been finalized following a meeting with Divisional Police Commanders and formation heads this morning.

“Our focus is safety and security. We’ve reviewed what we encountered during the semi-finals, and measures are now in place to ensure a safe and incident-free weekend.”

He urged parents and supporters to enjoy the matches responsibly and not let emotions spill over.

“We ask that everyone maintains the true spirit of the game. Cheer for your team, but do so with respect and responsibility.”

SSP Vocevoce added that police presence will be visible not only at the stadium but also across other public events expected this weekend.

The Police Force is calling on the public to cooperate fully and ensure the Deans and Raluve finals are remembered for the rugby, not for incidents off the field.

