Police determined to defend football title

While a lot is on the line for the Fiji Police Force, they are adamant to hold their ground and face whatever comes their way as the Sukuna Bowl competition kick starts next week.

Coming in as defending champions for soccer, the force in focused on maintaining their title again this year.

However, they know their opponent, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, will be out looking for their downfall.

Article continues after advertisement

Former national rep and police player Simione Tamanisau says preparation has been coming along well for the team, and they are eager for another title defense.

“We have been preparing well, the team just crossed over to Labasa, and we do hope that come Thursday, we are fully prepared to defend our title.”

The side already gathered together in camp at Labasa, and will take on Army at 11am next Thursday at Subrail Park.

You can catch the action Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.