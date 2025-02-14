Pearls to lean on trust, says Tawake

[ Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook ]

The Fiji Pearls are heading into the PacificAus Sports Netball Series with a strong sense of unity and purpose.

Captain Kalesi Tawake described the team’s high morale and focus as they finalize preparations for the tournament, which kicks off next week.

The Pearls are ready to take the court as a united force, driven by a shared desire for success.

“For the first game we will all have nerves and butterflies, especially for the debutants for this series but we are trusting each other to back each other up in the court.”

The team has been diligently working on their combinations and strategies, and are eager to put their training to the test against top competition.

The PacificAus Sports Netball series will be held at Brisbane’s Nissan Are-na starting next Monday and will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.