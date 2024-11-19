Panthers signing CB Caleb Farley to active roster

[Source: Reuters]

The Carolina Panthers are signing former first-round draft pick Caleb Farley to their active roster, the cornerback’s agents told ESPN.

The Panthers had elevated Farley to the 53-man roster the past three games, exhausting their three practice squad elevations. Carolina signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 1.

Farley has five tackles in those three games.

Farley, 26, was selected No. 22 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2021 but was beset by knee and back injuries in 2021 and 2022. The Titans released him in August.

In 15 career games (two starts), Farley has 19 tackles and one pass defensed with the Titans and Panthers.