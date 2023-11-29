Team Fiji remains fifth

Team Fiji's Tanisha Chand (RED) [Source: Team Fiji]

Team Fiji remains in fifth place on the 2023 Pacific Games medal tally after eight days of competition.

The national side has so far amassed 13 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze medals.

New Caledonia continues to pull away from the rest of pack, leading with 67 gold, 41 silver and 42 bronze medals, followed by Australia, Tahiti and Samoa respectively.

Today, tennis reps Storm Cornish and William O’Connell have a chance of adding to Fiji’s medal tally when they feature in the men’s doubles final.

Boxer Elia Rokobuli progresses to the semi-finals after winning in quarterfinal match against his opponent from Nauru in the 63.5kg bout last night.

Triathlon begins today and our men’s and women’s teams will be competing among the five heats.

The basketball 3×3 (3 on 3) competition also begins today, where our men’s and women’s teams will take to the court in the abbreviated code.

The Fiji Pearls have been in impressive form and will look to keep their unbeaten record intact when they face Norfolk Island at 1:30pm in their final pool match.

The Fiji men’s and women’s touch rugby teams have secured their spots in the semi-final with one round of pool games remaining this morning.

On the track, 10,000 meters gold medalist Yeshnil Karan will be a top bet in the 5000 meters final today.

10 gold medals will be up for grabs in athletics today, four gold medals will be on offer in powerlifting, while Va’a, triathlon and Taekwondo also have gold medals on offer.

Tennis and touch rugby will also have one and two gold medals on offer respectively.