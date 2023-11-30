Team Fiji continue to win medals

Yeshnil Karan during his 5000-meter race last night

Team Fiji added 1 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals to its 2023 Pacific Games medal tally last night.

As Yeshnil Karan collected his second gold medal by winning the men’s 5000-meter race, Laisani Hacere won bronze in the women’s high jump.

Para-athlete, Selina Seau and Nabili Vatunisolo also won silver and bronze respectively in the javelin ambulant event.

Taekwondo reps Richard Lin and Suliano Leli won silver and bronze, respectively, in their events.

Our men’s and women’s touch rugby teams collected bronze medals in their respective categories and will be out on the field today in the mixed competition.

This brings our total medal haul so far to 14 gold, 20 silver, and 29 bronze medals to remain in the fifth spot on the medal with three days of competition remaining.

Today, our tennis pair of William O’Connell and Storm Cornish have a chance to win gold in the men’s doubles final.

Our men’s and women’s hockey teams are unbeaten after four rounds of games, with the last round of matches today before the semi-finals.

Triathletes Charice Kwong, Katie Pattie, Jonalese Vatubua, and Christian Rokoua have all qualified for the men’s and women’s supersprint finals today at 11:30am.

Three Team Fiji boxers have qualified for the semi-finals today at 2pm.

Nehal Chand faces Solomon Islands’ Clinton Tetekana in the 51kg bout; Elia Rokobuli will take on New Zealand’s Hemi Marra in the 63kg division; and Jone Davule battles Mark Gavin, also of New Zealand.

Events also continue today for Team Fiji athletes in basketball (3×3), Va’a, powerlifting, and beach volleyball.

12 gold medals will be on offer in athletics, four gold in powerlifting, and four gold medals in tennis, with medals also up for grabs in Taekwondo and triathlon.