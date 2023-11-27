PM farewells 7s teams

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged the Fiji Airways men’s and women’s 7s players for Dubai to foster a strong sense of unity and camaraderie within the team.

He also emphasized the importance of love and respect for one another.

The Prime Minister while farewelling the team at Nadi Airport before they left our shores yesterday also highlighted the pivotal role of the team captain, urging the players to rally behind their leader and work together towards achieving their common goal.

Article continues after advertisement

In a heartfelt address to the teams, Rabuka conveyed the government’s and the people of Fiji’s unwavering support and encouragement.

The Prime Minister was joined by Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru and FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua.

The Dubai 7s will be held this weekend.

Addressing the team, Minister Rabuka expressed immense pride in their selection, emphasizing that it is a testament to their exceptional skills and dedication. He assured the players that they have the full confidence of the nation and encouraged them to embrace this opportunity with pride and determination.

“Your selection is something to be proud of, as you are the best of the best,” said Minister Rabuka. “

The Fijian 7s and Fijiana 7s teams will now embark on their journey to compete in Dubai 7s and the Cape Town 7s, carrying the hopes and aspirations of the nation. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, along with the entire Fijian population, stands united in support of our teams, confident in their ability to showcase the true spirit of Fiji and bring glory to our nation.

The Fijian 7s and Fijiana 7s teams were given a heartfelt farewell today which was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to Wish the teams success in their upcoming tournaments.