McCaig eyes three medals in swimming

Fijian swimmer Hansell McCaig [right]

Fijian swimmer Hansell McCaig eagerly anticipates tomorrow’s 50m backstroke event, expressing particular enthusiasm for its high-speed nature.

Engaging in five different events along with relays, Mccaig emphasizes his keen interest in the 50m race, citing its intense pace.

Confident in his abilities, he sets his sights on securing several medals at the Pacific Games.

Beyond the competitive arena, the 20-year-old expresses gratitude for the camaraderie within the team during their stay.

This marks Mccaig’s second appearance at the Pacific Games.

