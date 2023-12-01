Heat fails to stop Karan's three-peat

Yeshnil Karan [left] with Evueli Toia

Despite the intense heat in the Solomon Islands, Fiji’s emerging athletics star, Yeshnil Karan, secured his third gold medal at the Pacific Games by triumphing in the 3000 meters steeplechase.

Clocking just over nine minutes and 18 seconds, Karan’s remarkable performance fell only 11 seconds short of the games record.

Remarkably, it was his debut in the steeplechase at this level, showcasing his exceptional talent, reminiscent of legends Davendra Prakash Singh and Shri Chand Mushroom.

This achievement marks the most impressive individual performance in athletics at these games.

Now, Karan looks ahead, shifting his focus to the upcoming half marathon.

18-year-old Evueli Toia also made Fiji proud by winning the bronze in the same event.

In other sports, our men’s team secured bronze in the V6 24 kilometer marathon event.

In triathlon, Christian Rokoua and Katie Pattie took out the bronze medal in the mixed relay final.