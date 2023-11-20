Fiji women's basketball team falls to Samoa

The Fiji women’s basketball team team faced a setback in their third pool game against Samoa.

Despite initially leading in the first quarter with a score of 16-13 and maintaining their lead at halftime with 39-34, Samoa made a remarkable comeback in the second half.

They overtook Fiji in the third quarter with a score of 57-52.

Although Fiji fought hard to regain the lead, they were ultimately defeated by Samoa with a close score of 75-74 in the last quarter.

