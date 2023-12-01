Fiji women win hockey gold

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

The Team Fiji women’s hockey side has successfully defended the gold medal at the 2023 Pacific Games.

The national side defeated hosts the Solomon Islands 2-0 in a gritty match.

Both teams were locked nil-all at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Lala Ravatu and Lora Bukalidi were the toast of the side, scoring a goal each in the second half to the delight of the Fijian supporters.

Fiji has won the women’s hockey gold medal for three consecutive Pacific Games.