Fiji 12th after day one

Team Fiji is now 12th on the Pacific Games medal standings after day one following our two medals in the pool last night from our swimmers.

Defending champions New Caledonia has started to stamp their mark after collecting 23 medals yesterday, eight of which were gold, seven silver and eight bronze.

Hosts Solomon Islands had a productive day one with five gold, eight silver and four bronze.

Australia is third on five gold and a bronze followed by Papua New Guinea who have four, gold four silver and five bronze medals.

Guam is in the top five after winning three gold medals, Tahiti and Marshall Islands have two gold medals, while Northern Marianas, Samoa, Cook Islands and Federated States of Micronesia have a gold each.

Competition continues today with Team Fiji expected to pick up some medals in archery.

