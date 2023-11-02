Pacific Games reps for Suva Marathon

Two Team Fiji athletes to the Pacific Games will be participating in the Suva Marathon this weekend to fine-tune their skills and enhance their personal records.

Lilieta Buna, the reigning gold medalist at this year’s Coca-Cola Games, and Akeneta Lutu, who clinched a bronze in the 1,500m, will be part of the marathon.

The young pair, aged 16, will be competing in the 5,000m event at the Pacific Games.

Joining them in the Suva Marathon are athletes Fulori Masau, Sailasa Moala, and Vishant Reddy.

The eagerly anticipated Pacific Games are slated to start from November 19th to December 2nd in the Solomon Islands.