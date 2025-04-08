Over 800 athletes to participate in Tailevu Zone

More than 800 students from seven schools will compete for top honors today and tomorrow in the Tailevu Zone athletics meet at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

East Zone Vice President Waisiki Koroivulavou says competition is at an all-time high, with participating schools determined to challenge defending champions Ratu Kadavulevu School and Tailevu North College.

He confirms that the battle for the top spot and qualification for the Fiji Finals will be intense, as many of the competing athletes have already recorded personal bests in their respective events.

“All teams are preparing well, even though there were many challenges during the inter-house competitions due to the unfavorable weather. As they now prepare for the inter-school meet, we’ve seen athletes achieving their personal bests in both track and field events last week.”

Koroivulavou adds that, ahead of the meet, awareness was raised on student behavior and conduct to ensure a safe environment at the venue and surrounding areas for both athletes and supporters.

The seven schools participating are Ratu Kadavulevu School, Queen Victoria School, St. Vincent College, Dawasamu Secondary School, Wainibuka Secondary School, Naiyala High School, and Tailevu North College.

The competition starts at 11am, and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

