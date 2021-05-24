Home

Cricket

November target for Cricket Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 5:02 am

Cricket Fiji is targeting mid-November to resume its yearly Association Cup challenge.

Its member association are wasting no time with light skills non-contact training already starting.

Acting Chief Executive, Sitiveni Rokoro says November will be a busy month for Cricket Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokoro says if inter-island restrictions are not lifted by November, the association might hold-off the Association Cup challenge.

“That’s a challenge for us, as all our cricket sanctioned games are held here in Suva. We are also waiting for government to lift restrictions in terms of inter-island travels. With Moce being the current holder, the challenge will be held here in Suva with Kabara also an island association will be coming over to Suva as well to challenge for the Cup.”

If the challenge is canceled, respective organizations will continue with its cricket leagues.

For now, all member associations are required to send in the vaccination details of its players and officials for verification.

