Notre Dame opts out of bowl game after getting ‘punched in the stomach’ by CFP

[Source: AP News]

Snubbed by the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame snubbed its nose at a second-tier bowl game.

The ninth-ranked Fighting Irish responded to getting dropped in the CFP rankings for the second consecutive week by turning down an invitation to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

“Overwhelming shock and sadness,” Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua told Yahoo Sports. “Like a collective feeling that we were all just punched in the stomach.”

Article continues after advertisement

Although boycotting a bowl might be the exact reaction that many Notre Dame fans wanted, it can’t help the long-term viability of non-playoff bowl games.

The decision also denies Notre Dame’s seniors a chance for one final game, denies underclassmen from a few extra weeks of practice and denies a legion of fans — is there a bigger brand in college football? — from watching their team play again.

Unlike Iowa State and Kansas State, which each got fined $500,000 by the Big 12 for opting out of bowls because of coaching changes, Notre Dame won’t get punished because it’s not a full-fledged member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Despite winning every game for nearly three months, Notre Dame fell behind Miami in the final CFP rankings and was left out of the 12-team bracket entirely.

The Fighting Irish won their last 10 games by an average of nearly 30 points but watched championship weekend from afar, idle as an independent with no options to impress the selection committee one last time in a league title game.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.