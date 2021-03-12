No overseas fans at Tokyo Olympics

No international fans will be permitted at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese authorities told the Olympic and Paralympic committees it was highly unlikely that entry to the country could be guaranteed.

Organizers says the move now gives clarity to ticket holders and helps ensure a safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public.

The Games are due to begin on 23 July.

The Paralympics follow the Olympics a month later, from 24 August.