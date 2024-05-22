World ranking points up for grabs for Pearls

The Fiji Pearls to compete for world ranking points in the upcoming PacificAus Sports Netball Series next month.

The Pearls will be competing against Samoa, Tonga, Singapore, Namibia and the Inaugural Australian First Nations Invitational team.

It’ll be the fourth instalment of the series which is supported by the Australian Government’s high-performance PacificAus Sports program.

Singapore will make their return to the competition with reigning champions Tonga looking to secure their fourth straight title.

The teams will be expecting an African fast-paced netball from the Namibia Desert Jewels.

The series will be held from June 9 to 15 at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane.