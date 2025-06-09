U14 title heads down to Taveuni

The Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship under-14 title is heading to Taveuni this year, after Holy Cross College edged out Western powerhouse Jasper Williams High School 11-9 in a thrilling final this afternoon.

With the scores locked at nine-all at the end of the fourth quarter, the match went into extra time.

Holy Cross managed to pull ahead, scoring two decisive points in five minutes of intense play.

The final whistle sparked emotional celebrations as fans and supporters flooded the court.

Team manager Silovate Vialaiwai said the victory meant the world to the team, highlighting the hard work and dedication that brought them this far.

“It’s been great today for the players, it means everything to them, because they are the babies of our school, Holy Cross College from Taveuni, the garden island of Fiji.”

She praised her players for giving everything in the final and dedicated the win to their families and supporters, many of whom travelled all the way from Taveuni to cheer the team on.

Vialaiwai also acknowledged the Jasper Williams team, commending them for delivering a match truly worthy of a championship final.

