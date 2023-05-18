Top two from Nadroga for netball championship

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Two teams from the Nadroga Netball Association will participate in the men’s netball championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from tomorrow.

The two teams are Conua Legions and Salad Bowl who are the top two side from club competition.

Nadroga Netball Association President Avinesh Kumar says they’re coming as underdogs but are determined to finish strong.

Kumar says the men’s netball championship provides an excellent opportunity for the young squad to gain exposure and develop their skills.

The Conua Legions and Salad Bowl teams are aware that the competition will be tough and they are expecting all teams to come in full force.

Naitasiri will also be fielding a men’s team as their association is back after seven years.