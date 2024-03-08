Three Pearls join South Coast Blaze

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Pearls player Kalesi Tawake, along with Fiji Under-21 players Yvonne Nalewbau and Susana Rasaubale, arrived in Sydney last night to join the South Coast Blaze Netball Club as part of the PacificAus Sports Immersion program for the NSW Premier League season.

During their three-week stint, the players will fully engage in the club’s high-performance environment and development programs.

This immersion initiative, facilitated by the Australian Government (DFAT) and Netball Australia, aims to provide emerging Pacific athletes with access to top-notch coaching and training, fostering connections between Australia and Pacific sports organizations and advancing netball excellence in the region.

Based in Wollongong, New South Wales, the Blaze Netball Team will host Tawake, Nalewabau, and Rasaubale.

Netball Fiji CEO Vivian Koster highlights the program’s significance, offering local athletes exposure to elite performance environments, enriching their skills and knowledge through diverse training experiences.

After concluding their immersion with the South Coast Blaze on March 26th, the trio will return home on March 27th.