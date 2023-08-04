Silver Ferns loss to Jamaica, will face England in semi-final

[Source: 1News]

The Silver Ferns will meet England in the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup in South Africa on Saturday with plenty to ponder.

New Zealand lost their final cross over match to Jamaica 59-48 last night to finish second in their group.

Just before that the Roses upset favourites Australia 56-55 on the other side of the draw, so the Diamonds and Jamaica will battle it out in the other semi-final.

Article continues after advertisement

Meeting England in the semis was always the favourable course for New Zealand and they will be glad to avoid a wounded Australia.

England will be buoyed by their performance against Australia, but the Silver Ferns will probably fancy their chances more against the Roses, having beaten them in their previous two encounters.

Despite a draw against the hosts two days ago, New Zealand finished ahead of South Africa on goal percentage.