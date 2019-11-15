Silver Ferns could play NZ’s men side to fill Test void

Silver Ferns’ coach Dame Noeline Taurua says games against the New Zealand Men’s team could be an option with international Tests in doubt later this year.

The Quad Series between New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and England is scheduled to start on 20 September in Hamilton.

But it seems highly unlikely that will happen, with most international borders closed due to COVID-19.

The Silver Ferns played their first televised games against the New Zealand Men’s team in the lead up to the World Cup and Noeline told RNZ this could be a good year to do the same to void the void for netball fans.

[Source: RNZ]