Rally to bring westerners together through netball

Returning after a lapse of 19 years the Lautoka Netball Association will host its Western Rally with an aim to bring the different district teams together.

Association President Dorothy Prasad says a lot of effort had to be put in place to bring the Lautoka Western Rally together.

44 clubs will be part of the one day tournament with six categories including the Under-17, Under-21, Open Women’s, Open Men’s, Veteran Women’s and Indo-Fijian.

“Just to get together with all the district teams and get to know each other and to boost the grassroots level.”

Prasad says the various clubs had a positive response when approached for the event.

There will be cash prizes and trophies up for grab at the rally.