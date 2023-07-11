President acknowledges Fiji Pearls struggles at I-tatau

[ Source : Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Fiji Pearls who presented their I-tatau yesterday.

The Pearls are set to leave the country for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ratu Wiliame acknowledges the struggles Netball Fiji had gone through in terms of preparations leading up to the World Cup.

[ Source: Fiji Netball / Facebook]

He says Netball is second to Rugby in sports that’s well known in the country and though it phased out for a while he says he is happy it’s back on track.



[ Source: Fiji Netball / Facebook]

‘Plenty things happened within the association but you remained steadfast and that shows that the commitment you have and believe good results in the development of the players in Fiji.’

He wished the players well as they head out to represent the country on the world stage.



[ Source: Fiji Netball / Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls will leave the country next week Wednesday.