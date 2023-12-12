Players urged to give their best in academy tournament

Netball players will be vying for position in the national team today as they take part in the National Academy Tournament.

Netball Fiji President Vivian Koster says the best players will be picked from this competition and prepared to represent Fiji in upcoming international tournaments.

Koster emphasizes the importance of players being in top form.

“This competition is our opportunity to form our squad for the World cup and for the qualifiers, so it is going to be intense.”

Koster is calling on all passionate netball fans to come out in numbers and support the young players as they battle it out.

The tournament starts today at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva and will end on Thursday.