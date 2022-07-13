Pearls wary of higher ranked team

The Oceania World Cup qualifiers are crucial for the 15th-ranked Fiji Pearls as they go head-to-head with tough opponents.

With the Cook Islands ranked a position ahead of Fiji in 14th place and Tonga creating upsets in Fiji’s last international outing, the Pearls know they will need to work extra hard.

Coach Una Rokoura says all teams come with a goal to win and with only two spots up for grabs, the competition will only be tougher.

She says the players have been reminded that the next few days will only focus on coming out on top.

“At the moment these last few weeks have been us focusing on our different attacking and defensive strategies and having to have the full team since last week has been a boost to the camp and at the moment the team morale is very high the girls are remaining focused on the task at end.”

Tonga is yet to be ranked but will be listed once it has played six international matches.

Fiji will face Papua New Guinea in the World Cup qualifiers opener on Tuesday at 5.30pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

In the second match, Samoa will face Tonga at 7.30pm.