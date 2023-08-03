Final test for Pearls

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Pearls specialist coach Yvette McCausland-Durie believes the team can inspire the next generation of netball players in the country.

The ultimate goal in developing the younger generation is to provide them with ample competition and exposure.

Durie says one of the challenges faced by the team has been financial, but they have recently received good support.

“Rules make it challenging for players who are in other competitions but they’re all home based, they’re all speakers of Fiji. They live their culture they breathe it. And I think for them that’s a really huge piece to go away and to develop the next. A youngster who’s still at school and 18 years of age, we got some older one and five mothers and if they can be a n inspiration to the next young Fijian woman then that should be a great outcome.”

She adds their own experiences will help them through especially in international tournaments.

Tonight, the Fiji Pearls will face the Scotland in their final preliminary match at 9pm.

You can watch the game live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.