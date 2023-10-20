Pearls out to claim glory in Pacific Games

[Source: Fiji Pearls/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls are determined to leave a lasting impression at the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

This event presents a valuable chance for them to regain their prominence in the region, as they were unable to compete in the previous Pacific Games held in 2019

Netball Fiji President, Vivian Koster affirms that the players have been preparing well for the past few weeks.

“This is really an opportunity to go in to retake our place in the Pacific Games.”

The Unaisi Rokoura coached-side acknowledges the challenges that lies ahead but are confident to turn heads around in their outing.

Koster emphasizes that, like any other team, the Pearls are determined to win the Gold medal.

She highlights the team’s intense training and positive attitude as the big day approaches.

The 15-member squad is scheduled to depart the country on November 25th with their first game for November 27th.