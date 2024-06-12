Pearls go down to First Nations Australia

The Fiji Pearls went down 64-48 to the First Nations Australia team yesterday evening at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane, Australia.

The Australian team proved to be a strong opponent, making it difficult for the Fijian team to keep pace.

However, the Pearls managed to stay competitive, ensuring the point difference remained close throughout the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the intense pressure on the court, the Pearls maintained their composure and demonstrated resilience.

Their efforts showcased their determination and skill.

Earlier in the series, the Pearls achieved victories in their first two games, defeating Singapore on Monday and Samoa yesterday.

The Fiji Pearls will face Tonga tomorrow night at 9.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.