Pearls coach places confidence in young players

[Source: Fiji Pearls/ Facebook]

Fiji Pearls coach Una Rokoura says they will not be taking any teams lightly in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane, Australia which starts this afternoon.

Rokoura says that the team will need to step up if they want to make a statement especially since they have lost some of their reliable senior players.

“These young girls know that they have to go out there and do the work and making sure that the objectives, team strategies and goals and Netball Fiji’s objectives to the Pacific Aus Sports and to ensure that is achieved.”

Fiji Pearls coach Una Rokoura has emphasized to her players that this is no easy feat but it’s always important that the team comes out ready mentally and emotionally.

The Pearls will go up against Singapore in their opening match at 5pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.