Parental and fan support crucial, says Qalo

As the Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship moves into its second day of competition, tournament coordinator Josua Qalo is calling on parents, fans, alumni, and supporters to turn out in strong numbers.

Qalo says the tournament is the biggest netball event in the country, serving as the culmination of all divisional competitions held throughout the year.

He is encouraging supporters to come and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the players, many of whom have spent weeks preparing for this moment.

Most schools have been training for over two months, and today will feature the final round of pool games across all grades.

The championship is currently taking place at the LICI Multipurpose Court and the National Netball Centre in Suva.

It will conclude on Friday.

