Netball

Opportunity knocking for two national netters

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 4:25 pm

Two national netters will have the opportunity to compete in one of Australia’s elite netball competition.

This is part of the three-year agreement made Netball Australia through the PacificAus Sports Program.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says this will be an ideal chance for local netters hoping to make their big break overseas.

“We’ve also been able to secure spots for two of our national athletes to travel to Australia and be part of the player program funding so if all goes well we should have two athletes heading off to Australia to play for the Sapphire Series.”

Sorovaki says this is one of the number of benefits that comes with the program.

She says the High Performance Unit athletes and local coaches will benefit from this and most importantly the grassroots netters in terms of harnessing skills and broadening knowledge of the sport.

