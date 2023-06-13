NZ side to test Fiji Pearls

[Photo: Supplied]

A New Zealand invitational side and Fiji Men’s netball side will be playing against the Fiji Pearls in these next three days as part of its World Cup preparations.

The New Zealand team consists mainly of players from the Central Pulse squad.

The matches, scheduled to commence today will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Our Pearls extended squad will make up two teams and Netball Fiji chief executive, Vivian Koster, it’s crucial for players to get more game time and exposure before the World Cup.

She adds this is the second training series of the year leading up to the World Cup.

The first match of the training series see the Fiji Pearls Team A going head-to-head against the New Zealand selection at 2:30pm.

Following that, at 4:25 PM, Fiji Pearls Team B will take on the Fiji Men’s team.

Tomorrow, Fiji Pearls Team B faces New Zealand selection at 4:30 PM, while Team A meet Fiji Men’s team at 6:30 PM.

The final day of the training matches will see Fiji Pearls Team A competing against Team B at 2:30 PM, while the Fiji Men’s team takes on the New Zealand selection at 4:25 PM.

The World Cup in Cape Town is set to commence on July 28th, where the Fiji Pearls aiming to make Fiji’s mark on the netball world.