Mother travels far to support daughter’s netball dream

Proud mother, Ilisabeta Bosco, travelled all the way from Taveuni to Suva to see her daughter, Lani Bosco, chase her netball dreams.

She crossed islands, braved rough seas, and put everything else on hold to stand courtside and cheer for her daughter.

Despite numerous commitments back home, Bosco made the trip with the Holy Cross College team to be part of the Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship.

Article continues after advertisement

“It has been a fun experience, especially coming all the way from Taveuni, and we have to come by boat, spend a night at sea, and then come to Suva. And now we’re staying at Draiba Fijian School.”

Looking at the school’s performance over the past two days, Bosco says she is proud of what they have achieved so far.

Holy Cross is also the only school in the championship to have teams in all six grades.

The championship is being held at the LICI Multipurpose Court and National Netball Center in Suva, and it concludes tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.