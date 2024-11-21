Koster excited for men's netball tournament in Singapore

[File Photo]

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says the invitation from Singapore to participate in the Nations Cup next month is timely, particularly as the men’s team prepares to test themselves against some of the world’s best.

The team, which began preparations earlier this year, had initially planned to host a tournament featuring two international teams but unfortunately things did not go as planned.

Koster highlights that preparations have continued despite the setback, describing the Nations Cup as an exciting milestone for men’s netball in Fiji.

“So the team has really been in training for most of the year, they did take a break after the competition was cancelled then they regrouped and have gone into three phases of training, they’re at the end phase now.”

She adds that the team have been impressive so far and looks forward to them doing well in the tournament.

The side is set to depart our shores next Friday and will play England in their first match on the on the 2nd of next month at 9.30pm.

The competition will be held at Jurong East Sports Centre in Singapore.