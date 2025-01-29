Good preparation is vital for Pearls

Fiji Pearls interim coach Jioweli Vakamoce is highlighting the importance of thorough preparation for tournaments, especially those impacting their international ranking.

The Pearls open their PacificAus Sports Netball Series campaign against Samoa, a crucial match for momentum.

To enhance fitness and performance, the squad is scrimmaging against the men’s team.

These sessions improve stamina, reaction time, and overall match readiness.

The Pearls face Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, and First Nations Australia in Brisbane from the 17th to the 22nd of next month.

This series provides an opportunity to test themselves against regional rivals and refine their strategies on the international stage.