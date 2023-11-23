Fiji Pearls eye Samoa

The Fiji Pearls are anticipating a tough outing at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Coach Unaisi Rokoura says the team is looking no further than their pool matches, which features Samoa, the host country as well as Norfolk Islands

Rokoura says barring any upset, Samoa will be the most challenging opponent for our national side in the pool stages.

“They (Samoa) are here to prove a point, after the qualifiers last year, they were pretty gutted and then going back again for the Pacific Games in the same pool, they are going to come out firing at us but for our girls, we have confidence in the players we have selected.”

Rokoura says the players have been doing the hard yards to prepare for the Pacific Games and will step on the court with the aim of winning nothing less than the gold medal.

The Fiji Pearls will depart for the Solomon Islands tomorrow.