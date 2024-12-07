Fiji Men’s Netball through to finals

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s Netball side has booked a spot in the final of the Men’s Netball Nations Series after beating England 62-27 in the first semi-final this afternoon.

This tournament is the team’s first international outing since 2004, and being able to reach the final of this tournament is a significant achievement for the side.

The two sides first met in Fiji’s opening match of the tournament, where Fiji defeated the side 47-36.

Fiji will face the winner from the second semi-final between New Zealand and Australia.

The final will be held tomorrow.