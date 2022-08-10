Exchanging netball ideas vital: Fellows

Netball Australia players and officials are in the country to promote netball excellence.

Throughout this week, two clubs from Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball competition, Sunshine Coast Lightening and the Adelaide Thunderbirds are in the country facilitating workshops for netball districts in the west and central division.

Adelaide Thunderbirds coach Cathy Fellows says the main aim is to promote the sport and Fiji is a country where sportspeople are in abundance.

She says bringing players over to engage with communities is a good initiative by the Pacific AusSports program as it helps exchanging of ideas and skills.

Yesterday, was the first training session between the Aussie players and Fiji Pearls.

Fellows says there is a lot of things that has been grasped and they are happy to help out in Fiji’s campaign towards the World Cup.

“A really good chance for both groups to work together and gain understanding both ideas of netball, Pacific Netball and the netball that we’re playing in Australia and both groups enjoyed it we had a great time”

A Fast5 netball exhibition match will be hosted on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena.

The first match is between the Fiji Mens’ Selection at 1:30pm followed by a combined teams match where the Fiji Pearls selection will team up with Sunshine Coast and Adelaide Thunderbirds players to form the two teams.

Both games will be shown LIVE on FBC Sports channel.