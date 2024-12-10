Captain labels achievement as one of his biggest

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

For Fiji Men’s Netball captain Kitione Waqavonovono, their achievement at the Men’s Netball Series in Singapore over the weekend is one of his biggest achievements in his sporting career.

His side managed to win the Men’s Nations Netball Series title after beating Australia 55-54 in the final on Saturday.

He deems this achievement as the biggest for men’s netball in Fiji, especially in defeating top tier teams like New Zealand and Australia.

“Especially when you’re doing it with a bunch of great people who have become friends and family to some extent, it was awesome. It would be one of my best experiences ever in my playing career.”

He adds that its only upwards here on for the team, as they look to develop and better themselves for future competitions.

The team arrived at the Nadi International Airport yesterday afternoon.