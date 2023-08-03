Another loss for Pearls

The Fiji Pearls will now face Trinidad and Tobago in the 11th and 12th playoff at the Netball World Cup in South Africa after another loss.

Fiji was beaten 62-46 by Scotland.

It was the Pearls fifth loss at the tournament.

Just like their previous losses, the side kept up with the opposition in the first two quarters but slowly lose the momentum after halftime.

The last quarter really hurt the Pearls as they struggled to keep up with the pace and committed basic errors.

Fiji will take on Trinidad and Tobago in the 11th and 12th place playoff on Saturday at 7pm.

This means the Unaisi Rokoura coached side will improve on where they left off at the last World Cup.

Our team finished 14th at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, England after losing to Samoa in the playoff for the 13th place by 53-42.

Fiji’s best finish at the Netball World Cup has been 6th, where the team lost to South Africa 57-49 in the 5th place play off 1999 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Fiji and Trinidad match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.