132 teams for schools netball

A total of 132 teams from schools around the country will be taking part in the Crest Chicken Fiji Secondary School Netball Championships in Suva this month.

The Fiji Secondary School Netball says while this is 66 teams less than last year, the competition level is expected to go up another notch.

FSSN president Navitalai Naivalurua says this support is a major boost and they are fortunate to have a sponsor for the competition.

He adds that this initiative will help support netball from the grassroots level and provides a pathway for young athletes who are the future representatives of the nation.

“This means supporting development in Secondary Schools Netball, we have more than 4,000 netball players in Secondary Schools and we have the best teams coming in to perform and play in the national tournament.”

Meanwhile, the association has received a significant boost from Goodman Fielder ahead of the upcoming national competition, which will be held in Suva from the 21st to the 23rd of this month.

The company has come on board to sponsor the event.