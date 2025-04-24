Navitalai and David claim Blue Ribbon

Claudie David of Suva Grammar School and Samuela Navitalai of Ratu Kadavulevu School

Samuela Navitalai of Ratu Kadavulevu School and Claudie David of Suva Grammar School have been crowned the Blue Ribbon champions of the 2025 Fiji Finals.

The boys’ 100m senior final was a tightly contested race, with each athlete giving their all.

Senirusi Rauqe of Queen Victoria School secured the silver medal, while Nathaniel Chand of Suva Grammar School took home the bronze.

In the senior girls’ 100 metres final, Claudie David of Suva Grammar School dominated the race from the start.

Losalini Raikadroka of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School won the silver medal, and Imeri Nasali of Adi Cakabau School claimed the bronze.

