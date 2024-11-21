National darts sides to be named in January

The national men’s and women’s sides will be named in January, ahead of the South Pacific Darts Championship.

Suva darts president Edward Roxburgh confirms they’ve been conducting tournaments over the past two months, looking for players to represent Fiji.

Roxburgh mentions there’s been a surge in young female participants, which is a positive for the sport.

He adds the next few tournaments will also serve as national trials, and he’s encouraging players to give their best performances.

“We believe probably by the first week or second week of December, we should have the top 20 men’s and women’s. Then we’ll cut that down before the 20th of January.”

There will be nine countries competing in the South Pacific Darts Championship.

The week-long tournament will start on January 20th to the 26th at the Metro Gym Events Centre in Suva.