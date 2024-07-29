Naitasi living the dream in Paris

Team Fiji Taekwondo rep Lolohea Navuga Naitasi training at the athletes' village [Source: Fiji Taekwondo Association/Facebook]

Team Fiji Taekwondo rep Lolohea Navuga Naitasi is living the dream at the Paris Olympic Games.

The 17-year-old and Venice Trail are Fiji’s representatives at the Olympics.

This is the first time Fiji will feature in the sport at the Olympic Game.

Fiji Taekwondo has come a long way and making their debut on the sport’s biggest stage not with one but athletes including 17-year-old Naitasi.

Naitasi who will be joined by 26-year-old Venice Trail says she’ll never forget the day she was confirmed to come to Paris.

“Now coming to the Olympics my parents couldn’t believe it, they wanted to shout and hugged me but they wanted to cry at the same time, they were just sitting there and had that reaction like is this real, until now they still tell to always thank God for where you are today because without him everything wouldn’t be where it is today”.

Taekwondo will start this week and the pair celebrated their coach’s birthday after the Games opening ceremony on the weekend.