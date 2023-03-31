Naimasi to captain Fijiana 7s

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s will have a new leader at the Hong Kong 7s which starts today.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has decided to give veteran Ana Maria Naimasi the responsibility of captaining the team.

This will be the first time for the Serua lass to captain the Fijiana after playing 149 games in the World Series.

Article continues after advertisement

Naimasi says it’s a challenging role but she’s excited.

‘It’s just a name being a captain, I know there’re some senior players that are there to help, and being a captain is not easy’.

Just like Naimasi, Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings knows what awaits especially with three quality teams in the pool.

‘Having three big teams is exciting for us it helps keeps the focus because its cup final after cup final here now based on how the tournament plays out, it’s exciting for us and none more so than Samoa in the first game’.

The Fijiana play Ireland at 5.04pm today then Brazil at 9.04 tonight while our Fiji 7s side faces Samoa at 7.28pm.

Tomorrow, the Fijiana meet Australia at 1.55pm and Fiji 7s side battles Canada at 3.52pm followed by Argentina at 8.27pm.